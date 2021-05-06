Moto G60 with 108-megapixel available for Rs 16,999 with bank offer on Flipkart, should you buy?

Highlights Motorola Moto G60 is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 16,999 on Flipkart.

Moto G60, which competes with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme 8, was launched in India for Rs 17,999.

The smartphone is now available for purchase at Rs 16,999 only on Flipkart.

If you have been planning to buy a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera phone, there can be no better time to buy it. The Motorola Moto G60 is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 16,999 on Flipkart. However, the discount is only available with a bank offer. Motorola had launched the Moto G60 in India a couple of days along with the Moto G40 Fusion. Apart from the camera specifications, the two smartphones come with identical specs.

But there is a bank offer attached to the discount that is being offered by Motorola.

If you are an HDFC bank cardholder, you can get an instant discount of Rs 1000 on Credit/Debit EMI Transactions. However, if you make the payment using an HDFC debit card, you will get an instant discount of Rs 500. Flipkart is also offering discounts for Axis Bank credit cardholders. Additionally, buyers can exchange their old phones for new ones and get up to Rs 15,300. The smartphone is available for purchase on selected retail stores and Flipkart, but the offer is only valid on the e-commerce platform. The Moto G60 is available in two different colors including Dynamic Gray, Frosted Champagne.

Moto G60: Specifications and features

Moto G60 at Rs 16,999 is a deal you should not miss because the smartphone comes with interesting features at this price point. Moto G60 is a biggish phone that features a 6.80-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with HDR10 support. The display comes with a high refresh of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can also expand the memory up to 1TB using a microSD card. The smartphone houses a 6000mAh battery with support for TurboPower 20W charging.

In the camera department, Moto G60 features a 108 MP quad function camera system on the rear which comes with Ultra Pixel that combines 9 pixels into one massive 2.1um Ultra Pixel. Accompanying the 108-megapixel camera is a two-in-one 8-megapixel sensor that allows users to capture ultra-wide pictures as well as macro pictures using the same sensor. Then there is the depth sensor to capture the perfect portrait shot. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel with quad-pixel technology for better selfies.