Apple online store goes live: Online sessions, trade-in options, free no-contact delivery on offer

Apple online store in India went live on Wednesday. It offers a host of new services to meet the growing consumer demand. Apple now offers services such as product customisation, packaging, online sessions, no-contact delivery and more. The tech giant has promised to deliver its products for free within 24 to 72 hours from the time of purchase.

Apple will cover 13,000 PIN codes across the country and is aiming to add more to the list in the future. Even though Apple has promised to deliver its goods in 72 hours, deliveries also depend on the remoteness of the location. Due to lockdowns in several parts of the country, it is likely that the delivery would be impacted. Apple has partnered with Blue Dart for its deliveries.

Customers can now buy all of its products including the recently launched iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE directly from the online portal. It is also offering trade-in options where the consumer can exchange any "eligible smartphone" for credit towards an iPhone that would lower the price of the latter.

Apple is aiming to provide the same premium experience that can be found in Apple Store locations around the world.

The tech giant is offering Online Apple Specialists, who would help customers in figuring out the devices -- right from custom-configuring a Mac to setting up new devices. Customers would be given advice, guidance on products from Apple. Apple online support is available in Hindi and English.

Apple also plans to host free online sessions on photography and music. Signature gift wraps and personal engravings would also be available for select products.

Pricing on Apple products would remain the same and financing options are on offer. However, there's no cash on delivery option currently due to the pandemic. The company might also offer special students pricing for a Mac or iPad, and discounts on accessories and AppleCare+.

"We're proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities. We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time," said said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People.

