Apple to host WWDC on June 3; new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS expected

Apple is all set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 3 to 7 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. One of the biggest tech event, WWDC is in its 30th year and will bring together a host of developers. At the event, we can expect Apple to talk about new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS and everything else that is related to the developers.

"WWDC is Apple's biggest event of the year. It brings thousands of the most creative and dedicated developers from around the world together with over a thousand Apple engineers to learn about our latest platform innovations and to connect as a community," said Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. "Our developers are incredibly passionate about creating the next generation of mind-blowing experiences for the world through apps. We can't wait to get together with them and share what's next."

Apple would most likely introduce iOS 13 for iPhones and iPads. One big feature that people are expecting in iOS 13 is the 'Dark Mode'. The new mode is expected to make it easier for you to see your device screen at night. There are several iPad specific improvements expected with the new iOS. Apple could also make changes to the core user interface of iPads and iPhones.

One of the biggest things to look forward to at the WWDC would be the way Apple intends to unify both iOS and macOS. Apple had already started the work with macOS Mojave and this year it will open it up to more developers. Together with a new macOS 10.15, Apple is expected to preview watchOS 6 and tvOS 13. If you are interested in attending the WWDC then it will cost you $ 1,599. However, buying a ticket isn't a guarantee that you'll get to attend the event. Only the lucky winners selected by a lottery will get to go to the developers' conference.

