Coronavirus: Unacademy to offer free classes for UPSC, banking, railways till March 31

Due to the disruption caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, Unacademy will conduct free live classes for students across exam categories including UPSC, banking, railways, among others. The popular education technology platform will host close to over 20,000 free live classes to ensure learners' education is not obstructed amidst the ongoing health concerns.

Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy said, "We are bringing together our entire network of educators to conduct free live classes for learners across the nation to help them crack their goals unobstructed. We want learners to utilise this time to take precautions against the coronavirus outbreak and learn from the comfort of their homes. We will support the education system in every way possible to weather the storm and provide these classes to each learner who wants to utilise Unacademy to study."

Unacademy will be hosting more than 700 free live classes per day across exam categories. According to the company, this is around three times the usual number of special/free classes they do generally. Considering these are online classes, there isn't any limit on the number of students who can join at a time. According to the company, Unacademy educators from across the nation will provide their time to this initiative and ensure the courses for various exams are on track. These classes are not limited to those who already have a subscription with Unacademy and are open to all.

To start with, these classes are being offered ?until March 31. However, if the situation persists, Unacademy will look at extending these free live classes to April and May as well. Videos for every live class will be available later after the class, as the recordings are always available on the platform.

"Through this initiative, we want to ensure that learners can completely focus on their health and safety and learn from the safe environment of their homes. We believe that the education and success of learners are of utmost priority and they must not be hindered by environmental, background, geographical economic or health reasons," said the company in a press statement.

Unacademy offers courses for all popular entrances such as UPSC, SSC and bank exams, railway exams, defence exams, JEE and NEET preparation, State PSC, NET exams, GATE, ESE and IIT-JAM, NEET PG, TET exams, Management & Foreign Studies, CA, CS & Law exams, CBSE and Personal and Skill Development. Started as a YouTube channel in 2010, it graduated into an online learning platform in 2015. The company has a network of over 10,000 educators, 13 million learners and subscriptions for over 30 exam categories.

