Don't want to use TikTok? Here are other similar apps

Amid the India-China face-off, Chinese app TikTok's ratings have taken a beating. The app, once one of the most-downloaded in India, has slipped in its rankings as the call to boycott Chinese goods grow louder. To top that, TikTok has always been in the middle of the privacy debate in India. Intelligence agencies provided the government with a list of 52 apps including TikTok over privacy concerns. The agencies urged the government to either block these apps or advise people against using them. Last year, the government had ordered a ban on TikTok after child pornographic content was found on the platform. Apple and Google had removed the app from its play stores for a while before the ban was lifted.

Ranked 5 in top-ten free applications on Apple's App Store in India before the May 5 clash between India and China, TikTok has now slipped to number 10. It dropped from number 3 to number 5 in Android.

If you are a TikTok user and want to explore other similar apps, here are a few options:

1. Mitron

Mitron app which is self-proclaimed TikTok has crossed one crore subscribers on Play Store. The app is designed for people to showcase their innovative videos inline with our theme of light humour. Mitron provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit, and share their videos, and at the same time browse through a library of top videos across the globe.

2. Bolo Indya

Gurgaon-based Bolo Indya is a vernacular short video creation platform. Users can create short videos in the regional languages of India- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi and Odia. The app enables users to create and consume short videos of a maximum duration of pone minute 10 seconds.

3. Tangi App

Google's Tangi is a new video sharing smartphone app focused on DIY projects, like cooking, and styling skills. The app is available on both Android and iOS. The social video sharing app is aimed at helping people learn new things every day, and connecting them with vibrant communities centered around their hobbies and passions

4. Dubsmash

With this TikTik like app, one can use various sounds in the videos, including movies as well as famous TV quotes. Users can also add stickers and attractive text overlays to the videos to make them more eye-catching. The app lets the user display the videos in story styles and also enables the person to post music videos on the Dubsmash profile. You can also share the music videos to the social media sites and save them effectively.

5. Funimate

This app allows one to create slow-motion videos. The app also allows musical video clips, fan edit videos, lip-sync videos, slow-motion videos and more.

Also read: TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide: Phone seized, close friends to be questioned

Also read: E-passports: How are they different from regular ones?