Google plans to take on Playstation, Xbox with new game console, game streaming

The Mountain View technology giant, Google, is reportedly developing an online game streaming service currently code-named "Yeti," with further plans of releasing a dedicated gaming console. The service is expected to be similar to Nvidia GeForce, and other platforms which allow users to play modern games on low-end devices.

According to Kotaku, a video game website and blog, Google intends to fulfill three goals in the gaming segment, viz., introduce a game streaming platform, develop a dedicated gaming console, and rake-in game developers to further its ambition of infiltrating the gaming market.

News about Google intending to launch a gaming platform was kindled in early March, when executives from Google met several big video game companies at the Game Developers Conference 2018, which is the largest annual gathering of professional video game developers.

In early June, Google made another move at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, popularly known as E3, by not just appraising the interests of developers in the Yeti service, but also showing intentions of acquiring AAA game studios and developers, as reported in the Indian Express.

Phil Harrison, who is a veteran in the video game segment, was recruited by Google in January 2018. He has spent a major part of his career at Sony and Microsoft, developing the much popular Playstation and Xbox One. Additionally, Google is on a hiring spree, combing in video game developers and marketers from EA, PlayStation, and other top companies. This only solidifies Googles intentions of making a splash in online gaming.

Presently, no details have been released regarding the software and hardware requirements of the service. Google perhaps has plans of formally introducing the service in its customary hardware event slated to be on October 4th.