India Mobile Congress 2020 to happen virtually; focus on 5G, AI

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

IMC 2020 to happen virtually this year

IMC 2020 to be held between December 8-10

Over 50 participating companies, over 3,000 CxO-level delegates, over 15,000 visitors to attend

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 will happen virtually between December 8-10, 2020. To align to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat (Make In India - local manufacturing and to push for 'Make for World'), the theme of the event will be "Inclusive Innovation - Smart I Secure I Sustainable". The event is aimed to foster international regional cooperation, inspire Satat Bharat - Sanatan Bharat (digital inclusivity in connecting nearly 6 lakh villages with optical fiber and sustainable development), promote Samagra Bharat - Saksham Bharat (entrepreneurship and innovation), drive foreign and local investments, encourage R&D in the telecom and emerging technology sectors, and to facilitate supportive regulatory and policy frameworks.

Jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the event is expected to see participation from over 50 companies, 110+ global speakers, start-ups, with more than 30 hours of content, with over 15,000 expected visitors over the three-day programme.

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Communications, Education and Electronics & Information Technology, says, "We firmly believe that the India Mobile Congress 2020 will be a key showcase for technology driven initiatives as it brings together all stakeholders in the telecommunications ecosystem and provides the right forum for valuable discussion on key topics relevant to policymakers, regulators and the industry. India Mobile Congress is one such platform, where the efforts of the Indian Government and the Telecom Industry are given an apt showcase to not just our nation, but to the world at large."

The prime partners of the event include Dell Technologies, Ribbon Communications and Red Hat. India's largest technology event this year will witness the coming together of some of the top industry stalwarts, regulators and policymakers from across the globe. It will also include participation from various ministries, telcom CEOs, global CEOs and experts in 5G broadcasting, 5G Enterprise solutions, OTT, sustainable futurists, and more.

Considered the largest digital technology forum in Asia, IMC has established itself as a leading platform for bringing together the industry, government, academia, and other ecosystem players to discuss, deliberate and display the latest industry technology trends around major themes such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, cloud and edge computing, open source tech, data privacy and cybersecurity, smart cities and automation.

