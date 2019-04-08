Netflix drops AirPlay support as Apple moves into streaming

Netflix has ended the support for Apple's AirPlay, which means that you won't be able to use your iPhone or an iPad to beam Netflix to an Apple TV. AirPlay allowed Apple users to seamlessly move Netflix shows from one device to another. Streaming giant had first offered support for AirPlay in 2013. Netflix has cited 'technical limitation' as the reason for dropping AirPlay support and has instructed iOS users to connect to a TV using built-in Chromecast, Netflix second Screen or a physical cable.

Also Read: Apple TV app announced, curates content from over 150 streaming apps

In a statement issued by Netflix to MacRumors, the company has said, "We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn't a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV vs. what isn't) or certify these experiences. Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met. Members can continue to access Netflix on the built-in app across Apple TV and other devices."

The timing of the move from Netflix gives a completely different picture though. Apple had recently announced its long-awaited push into television programming which could threaten Netflix in the future. Netflix, on its part, has refused to be a part of Apple's TV+ app that offers subscriptions to HBO, Showtime, Starz, Epix, CBS All Access, Noggin and others.

Netflix is also on bad terms with Apple owing to the app store fees that the Cupertino based company charges the streaming giant. Apple charges Netflix for the customers who sign up for its service using the iOS app. In response, Netflix has now removed iTunes billing, and the Netflix app now redirects its users to the official site of Netflix in a browser for making the new payments. The move will help Netflix to save millions of dollars which were earlier going to Apple.

Meanwhile, the Netflix's move could be a minor inconvenience for many. TV these days are smart enough and several app are built-in, including Netflix. Netflix's move also doesn't impact other ways of getting content on to the screen, like screen mirroring etc.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Netflix tests Rs 65 weekly, Rs 250 monthly plans in India

Also Read: Why Apple's video streaming service could be a 'Netflix Killer'