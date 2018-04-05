Nokia 7 Plus hands on experience: A mid-ranger with flagship grade camera

Nokia launched its Android avatar last year and as expected, the company took baby steps to achieve decent sales. However, most of their devices were priced rather higher than competition. The Nokia 7 was one such device. The price range did not match the spec-sheet of the device. Despite Nokia's iconic build quality, the device didn't make a major impact in the Indian smartphone market.

Nokia seems to have learnt its lesson with this iteration. Many would still argue that the device is a bit overpriced but the improvement deserves more than just the "Plus" badge. The Nokia 7 Plus comes with an all new form factor and is taller than most devices in the range.

The display is a 6-inch Full HD+ panel that comes with a more modern 18:9 aspect ratio. The 18:9 form factor makes it more ergonomic to hold but reaching the notification shade single-handed can get tricky for most people. The display quality looked crisp and felt responsive to the touch.

In terms of camera, the device is pretty impressive. Our short testing period backed up what's on paper. The phone has a setup similar to the top of the line, Nokia 8 Sirocco. The dual lens module comes with one 12Megapixel lens with an aperture of f/1.75 and the second is a 13Megapixel telephoto lens which facilitates 2X optical zoom.

Nokia 7 Plus gets the Pro mode as well, which received a lot of appreciation since the brand's Lumia days. This mode lets the user alter photo settings in real time. The front camera is a 16megapixel unit which comes with an f/2.0 aperture, which in our experience performed well.

The bokeh mode on the phone did a job better than most of last years' flagships. The outline of the subject seemed well demarcated, even in dimly lit situations. While this will need more testing and analysis, the initial impression about the Nokia 7 Plus' camera left us impressed.

In terms of processing power, the Nokia 7 plus comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 chipset which is supported by 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The processor has been efficient with other smartphones, so far. However, most of them were priced in a lower segment.

As far as our initial impressions go, the Nokia 7 Plus makes a good case for itself, not because of the spec-sheet but probably for the three Zeiss lenses that come with it. For a more detailed analysis, come back for our full review of the Nokia 7 Plus.

The Nokia 7 Plus is priced at Rs 25,999 in India and interested buyers can start pre-booking the device from April 20. It will hit the shelves on April 30.