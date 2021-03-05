OnePlus CEO teases 'Moonshot' announcement on March 8: What could it mean?

OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau recently on Twitter teased a major upcoming announcement for March 8. Lau posted a photo of the Earth taken from the moon's surface with the words "Something new is on the horizon" written on it. In the caption, Lau wrote, "Stay Tuned for March 8". Lau also shared a URL which leads to an OnePlus microsite that has a similar teaser displayed.

What exactly is this 'Moonshot' announcement is still unknown, though it is likely that the OnePlus CEO is referring to the brand's upcoming OnePlus 9 series. Details about the OnePlus 9 series have been leaking online for the past few weeks. Reportedly, the OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch sometime in March which fits with the date Lau has teased.

The moon-themed teaser is possibly hinting at the photography performance of the OnePlus 9 series as it is rumoured that the smartphone maker is collaborating with Swedish brand Hasselblad for the phones' camera lenses, according to Cashify.in. Hasselblad is known for sending the first camera to the moon's surface as part of the Apollo 11 mission back in 1969.

OnePlus is expected to introduce three smartphones as part of its OnePlus 9 series. These would be - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R or the OnePlus 9 Lite, according to previous leaks. The OnePlus 9R is expected to a budget device that would be targeted at the mid-range market segment.

The OnePlus 9R is expected to have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. This will have a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 chipset, as per the leaks.

The OnePlus 9R is expected to feature a rear dual camera setup. The primary sensor would be a 64MP lens aided by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The OnePlus 9R is expected to have a 5,000 mAh battery backup.

