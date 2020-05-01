Reliance Jio to take on Zoom, Google Meet with new video conferencing app JioMeet

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced its plans to enter the video-conferencing space with its app Jio Meet. With this Reliance will not only enter the booming video-conferencing space, it will also take on apps like Zoom, Google Meet and Houseparty.

While announcing its quarterly results Reliance Industries said that it would launch JioMeet as a video platform under its subsidiary Jio Platforms. "Jio Meet is a platform which has many uniqueness- it actually has an ability to work on any device, any operating system, and it has an ability to do a complete collaboration," Pankaj Pawar, senior VP, Reliance Jio Infocomm, told reporters.

He added that this app will not only be restricted to video conferencing but will be integrated with other platforms such as Jio's eHealth and eEducation. eHealth app will enable users to consult doctors virtually, get prescriptions, place medicine orders and enable digital waiting rooms for doctors. The eEducation platform will help in creating virtual classrooms, record sessions, assign and submit homeworks, organise tests and so on. Pawar said that while the app will integrate multiple platforms, it will be super easy to navigate so that everyone can use the app.

JioMeet will allow around 100 people to join a single call, as per the FAQ page of the JioMeet platform. However, at the time of publishing, JioMeet had removed all the listings in its website. The website currently flashes a message: Thank you for your interest in JioMeet.

Reliance Industries telecom unit Jio on Thursday posted a 87.65 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 5,562 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, as compared to Rs 2,964 crore in FY19. The profits were driven by continued subscriber additions and partial impact of tariff hike undertaken in 3QFY20.

