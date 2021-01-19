Samsung M02s up for grabs on Samsung.com, Amazon; check out price, specs, features

Samsung's new budget smartphone-- Samsung M02s is now available on the official Samsung website- Samsung.com and Amazon. In the less than Rs 10,000 segment, it is set to compete against smartphones like Redmi 9, Realme C12, Lava Z6, Poco M2 among others.

The latest Samsung smartphone has two storage variants- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The 3GB+32GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999 whereas the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes in red, black and blue colour options.

The Android 10.0 based smartphone by Samsung packs a 6.5 inch HD+ Infinity V-cut display with a water-drop notch. The screen has an resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, this pocket-friendly smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa core processor. The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast adaptive charging that can last you an entire day.

Samsung M02s has a triple camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera on the rear. For selfie enthusiasts, the water-drop notch houses a 5MP front camera. The camera also comprises features like Macro mode, Beauty mode and Live focus.The Samsung smartphone weighs 196 grams and is 9.1mm thick, 76mm wide and 164mm long.

Also read: Vivo Y20G with 5000mAh battery launched in India, priced at Rs 14,990