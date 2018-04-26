40 million JioPhones sold till date, 21 million in January-March quarter alone: Survey

A survey on India's Telecom Sector conducted by Credit Suisse says that JioPhone has a 36 per cent share in the feature phone market for January-March quarter of 2018. The survey was done on an expanded market base.

The survey pegged the sales of JioPhone at 21 million units in January-March quarter which comes down to 7 million units per month.

The report further said, "Compare this with net adds running at 8-9 million for January and February 2018 (data of March is awaited - we will likely get to see a higher number when company reports on April 27)".

The report concluded by saying that, "JioPhone is playing a pivotal role in the growth of Jio. Our estimates say that the total JioPhones sold till date could be almost 40 million".

The survey also explains that it is difficult to predict at the moment whether Jio is eating into rivals' share or adding up to the pie with customers buying JioPhone as a second device.

"These trends indicate that JioPhone has disrupted the telecom market and now it is being widely accepted by the customers and that's a big reason to worry for the rivals and incumbents", the survey suggested.

The report highlighted that it would be interesting for customers to witness Jio's experience on these new devices. It also said that Jio also saw a monthly usage of 10 GB in the smart phone segment.

"We would be astonished if these devices reach to the consumption level of smartphone users," the survey further added.

