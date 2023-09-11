5G smartphone under Rs 15,000: Nokia G42 5G launched in India at a price of Rs 12,599

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, has introduced the Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India in the 5G market. The smartphone is available in two colours, So Purple and So Grey, with an 128GB configuration. The sale starts on Amazon India on September 15th at 12 PM, with a launch price of Rs 12,599. This is HMD's foray in the affordable 5G smartphone price segment under Rs 15,000. The price semgnet under Rs 12,000 is getting more and more 5G options

The Nokia G42 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset. It offers two years of guaranteed OS upgrades. Nokia claims the phone has undergone rigorous durability testing, with over twice as many drop tests as the previous G50 model.

Ravi Kunwar, Vice President - India & APAC at HMD Global, stated, "With the Nokia G42 5G, we're promising you a sustainable 5G experience that's built to stand the test of time."

The smartphone boasts an impressive three-day battery life, capable of enduring 800 full charging cycles. It features an 11/128GB configuration (6GB physical RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM), a 6.56HD+ 90Hz Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display with a brightness of 450 nits, and a robust camera setup, including a 50MP AF Main Camera.

In terms of sustainability, the Nokia G42 5G is constructed with a 2-piece Unibody and back cover made from 65% recycled plastic. It comes with a 20W Fast charger, cable, and a jelly case included in the box.

The Nokia G42 5G aims to provide a package deal at lower cost. It undergoes rigorous testing, with 14 drop tests on various sides and surfaces.

