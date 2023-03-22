'6G rollout in next few years': PM Modi reveals Bharat 6G Vision for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharat 6G Vision Document and launched the 6G R&D Test Bed, highlighting India's leadership in technology and innovation. PM Modi also inaugurated the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office & Innovation Centre in India at a program in Vigyan Bhawan.

The 6G rollout is the next big step for the telecom industry after the 5G rollout. Currently, the 5G spans across various Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The transition with bring new to Digital India and provide solutions for the Global South. PM Modi claimed that the vision document presented during the event will become a major milestone for the 6G rollout in the next few years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the 6G initiative will create new opportunities for India's innovators, industries, and startups and strengthen cooperation and collaboration in the IT sector of South Asian countries. The ITU Secretary-General praised India's leadership in digital transformation, citing initiatives such as Aadhaar and UPI.

Also read: Golgappas, idlis, and bilateral ties: All about PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida's meet

The center will serve as an ITU hub in the region to coordinate efforts among nations and promote economic cooperation.

India signed a Host Country Agreement with ITU in March 2022 for the establishment of the Area Office, which will serve India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran. This agreement will enhance coordination among nations and foster mutually beneficial economic cooperation in the region.

The Prime Minister said that it is natural to have expectations from India in the context of bridging the global divide. He said that India’s capabilities, innovation culture, infrastructure, skilled and innovative manpower and its favourable policy environment are the basis of these expectations. “India has two key strengths - trust and scale. We can not take technology to all corners without trust and scale. The entire world is talking about India’s efforts in this direction”, he said.

Also read: