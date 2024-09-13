7 Indian GenAI start-ups selected by AWS for Global Generative AI Accelerator programme

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the names of seven Indian generative AI start-ups as a part of its AWS Global Generative AI Accelerator programme.

The selected Indian start-ups— Convrse, House of Models, Neural Garage, Orbo.ai, Phot.ai, Unscript AI, and Zocket— are among the 80 companies selected by AWS worldwide for their innovative use of AI and their global growth ambitions.

AWS stated that this cohort also represents the highest number of start-ups selected from a country in the Asia-Pacific region for the AWS Global Generative AI Accelerator programme. The selected start-ups will also get an opportunity to showcase their products at AWS’s event, re:Invent, in Las Vegas.

This programme is a part of AWS’s $230 million commitment to accelerate Gen AI-driven applications worldwide. The selected start-ups will get access to AWS compute, storage, and database technologies, credits, mentorship, and education as well as AWS Inferentia2 and AWS Trainium, to further their use of AI and ML technologies.

It will be a 10 weeks long cohort that will match both business and technical mentors based on their industry, and chosen start-ups will receive up to $1 million each in AWS credits to help them build, train, test, and launch their generative AI solutions. Participants will also have access to technology and technical sessions from program presenting partner NVIDIA, a pioneer in accelerated computing.

Commenting on the initiative, Amitabh Nagpal, Head, Startup Business Development, AWS India said, “At AWS, our $230 million commitment and global expansion of the generative AI accelerator reflects our continued focus on supporting start-ups to develop, build, and scale their unique ideas using generative AI. We are excited to witness the pioneering advancements that the selected startups will bring to solve complex challenges in India and worldwide.”