78-year-old Indian-American engineer fired after speaking in Hindi on phone; alleges bias

An Indian American engineer, Anil Varshney, who had dedicated years of service as a Senior Systems Engineer with the prominent Huntsville missile defence contractor, Parsons Corporation, has taken legal action against his former employer. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of Alabama in June, details allegations of systematic discrimination leading to his abrupt termination in October of the previous year. According to local Alabama news website al.com, Varshney asserts that his dismissal followed an incident where he was overheard speaking in Hindi during a personal telephone conversation with his critically ill brother-in-law in India.

Varshney, who is 78 years old, had established an impressive career trajectory, having earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University before immigrating to the United States in 1968. Subsequently, he pursued a master's degree in industrial and systems engineering at Oklahoma State University. Alongside his wife Shashi, who has been a NASA employee since 1989.

The lawsuit outlines Varshney's substantial contributions within the defence sector, including being recognised as the "Contractor of the Year" in systems engineering and receiving commendations for significant cost savings in critical missile defence programs. His work involved comprehensive support for the development of intricate missile defence systems, demonstrating his dedication to safeguarding the United States and its allies from ballistic missile threats. Despite his accomplishments, Varshney claims to have encountered a pattern of microaggressions stemming from his national background.

The lawsuit highlights Varshney's involvement with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) through Parsons Corporation, a longstanding contractor for MDA. Varshney's role required collaboration with both Parsons and MDA employees, including three supervisors described as white men in their 40s or 50s. Throughout his tenure, Varshney alleges that he faced derogatory comments and exclusion from conversations by younger white colleagues. This marginalisation manifested in instances where his coworkers dubbed him "This Thing" and disregarded his presence, exacerbating his sense of isolation.

The lawsuit centres on an incident that transpired on September 26, 2022, which culminated in Varshney's termination. During that day, Varshney received a video call from his terminally ill brother-in-law in India, who was bidding him a final farewell. Recognising the gravity of the situation, Varshney took the call in an empty cubicle while ensuring there were no classified materials nearby. The conversation lasted approximately two minutes and took place in Hindi.

However, the situation took a detrimental turn when a coworker, hearing Varshney speaking in Hindi, inquired about the nature of the call. After confirming that it was a video call, Varshney promptly ended the conversation. This led the coworker to allege that Varshney had violated security regulations by discussing confidential information during the call, which subsequently triggered a sequence of events that culminated in his termination.

Varshney maintains that there were no explicit policies barring personal video calls and that no confidential information was discussed. Despite this, the allegations of security breaches were wielded against him, resulting in his immediate termination without proper due process.

In response, Parsons Corporation has vehemently denied the accusations of wrongdoing and has requested the dismissal of the lawsuit. The company has also urged Varshney to cover their legal expenses.

The lawsuit also implicates Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin as the legal representative for the Missile Defense Agency, adding a layer of complexity to the legal proceedings.

Varshney seeks justice through his legal action, aiming to be reinstated to a position similar to his previous role, along with a comprehensive redress that encompasses compensatory, punitive, and liquidated damages, as well as attorneys' fees.

