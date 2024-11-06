'A clear mandate’: Elon Musk reacts to Trump's election performance with series of tweets

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has publicly congratulated Donald Trump following projections of his victory in the 2024 US presidential election. Musk took to Twitter shortly after Fox News called the race in Trump’s favour, describing the outcome as "inevitable" and a clear mandate for change from American voters.

Musk’s tweeted, "It was inevitable," in response to multiple tweets celebrating Trump's win. This comment aligns with Musk’s previous statements. He also claimed this win would lead to fewer restrictions on innovation and an environment prioritising "builders." In another tweet, Musk expressed that America is a nation of builders and suggested Trump’s policies could foster economic growth and technological advancements by reducing governmental limitations.

Further commenting on the election results, Musk tweeted: "The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight." His remarks suggest he sees the election as an endorsement of Trump’s vision for the country. Trump’s campaign focused on economic renewal and government overhaul, themes that resonate with Musk’s ideals of entrepreneurship and innovation.

In another tweet, Musk pointed to early vote numbers, stating, "This outcome was highly likely, given the 2024 early vote numbers vs 2020."

Trump’s apparent victory, projected by Fox News but not yet confirmed by all news outlets, marks a significant comeback following his controversial exit from the White House four years ago.

With battleground states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia tipping in Trump’s favour, he appears poised to secure the electoral votes needed for victory. His resurgence reflects increased support across various demographics, showing particular gains in both rural areas and urban centres, improving on his 2020 performance.

Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent and the Democratic candidate, has yet to address her supporters following the projected results. Her campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond spoke at Howard University, emphasising the need to wait for final vote counts, leaving hope among her supporters that uncounted ballots could influence the outcome.