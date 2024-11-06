'Let's make America great again!': Donald Trump's victory speech in Florida as he claims win as 47th president of US

In a moment charged with historic significance and electrifying energy, Donald Trump took the stage as he addressed his supporters in Florida, claiming victory as the 47th President of the United States. With only a few electoral votes remaining to officially confirm the win, Trump’s address was celebrated by a raucous crowd of supporters, who greeted him with resounding cheers and chants of "USA, USA, USA."

Joined by a host of close allies, including his vice-presidential running mate JD Vance, his wife Melania Trump, and an array of campaign staff, Trump was visibly moved as he began his address. He thanked the American people, expressing profound gratitude for their support in what he described as a “magnificent political victory.”

“This is a victory for every American,” Trump announced, his voice rising above the cheering crowd. “Today, we are beginning a golden age for America. We are here to make our country great again, and we’re going to do it together.”

Acknowledging the work ahead, he vowed to focus on issues central to his platform, including strengthening border security and revitalising the economy. "We're going to help our country heal," he promised, noting that he and his party's historic comeback was driven by Americans’ desire for change and unity.

Thanks first lady and kids

As the president-elect continued, he took a moment to personally thank those closest to him. Turning to his wife, he called Melania Trump the "First Lady" and praised her recent book as a national success. “She’s done an incredible job and works very hard to help people,” he shared with a smile. He then thanked each of his children, who stood proudly on stage, acknowledging their support and dedication throughout the campaign.

JD Vance: The right choice

Trump also introduced JD Vance as the man he says will serve as the next Vice President of the United States. The crowd’s applause was deafening as Vance took the stage, calling Trump’s campaign “the greatest political comeback in American history.” Trump, smiling, made light of the criticism he faced when choosing Vance but insisted he was the right choice for the role.

A special thanks to Elon Musk

During a rally, after the crowd cheered, Trump also talked about Elon Musk, the owner of X and the world's richest person, highlighting Musk's significant role in his campaign. He referred to Musk as a "new star" of the Republican Party and shared a story in which he inadvertently left Musk on hold for 40 minutes while he watched a SpaceX rocket video. Trump describes Musk in positive terms, calling him a "wonderful" person.

'Survived assassination attempt for a reason'

Trump also briefly discussed a July assassination attempt where a bullet grazed his ear while he was at a campaign rally.

He expressed that his survival was for a specific purpose and emphasised this idea throughout his campaign. Trump asserted that he would bring all his determination to the presidency, claiming it to be the "most important job in the world."

Although he has declared victory in the election, he still needs four more Electoral College votes to secure the presidency. He also stated that his administration would follow the motto: "Promises made, promises kept."