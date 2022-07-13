A vendor just shipped a prototype of the Google Pixel 7 Pro to a buyer by mistake

At this point, marketplace while we are not very sure if we can consider this a leak or not, the design of the Google Pixel 7 Pro has been “leaked”. The company teased the Pixel 7 series at the I/O 2022 event earlier this year, so we know what the device looks like, but thanks to a mistake, we’ve now seen a prototype of the device out in the wild.

In a really strange, albeit lucky for the buyer, turn of events, a vendor shipped the wrong device facilitating this leak. The buyer was looking to purchase a Pixel 6 Pro from the Facebook marketplace and placed an order. What he got instead was the prototype model of the Pixel 7 Pro.

“My friend bought a slightly used pixel 6 pro on Facebook marketplace in the states about 2 months ago. The phone came in last month and looked weird as hell. thought this was some tiptoe lane foul move but turned out, that the shipper made a mistake and shipped an unreleased pixel 7 pro,” tweeted the buyer’s friend who goes by the handle @soulpee.

The handle also shared some photos of the prototype on Twitter.

We couldn't believe our eyes . A phone yet to be released , in our hands right here in Accra lol camera on the device was amazing !!. But the fun was short-lived . Last wk google sent a remote wipe command and cleared the android 13 off the phone Now it's stuck in a bootloader — About40 Clan (@soulpee) July 11, 2022

As the photos show, the Pixel 7 Pro prototype seems to have been sent with a case that hides most of its design. The buyer’s friend did share some images of the device without the cover too which shows off the full design of the rear panel. There are some photos of the device turned on too which show it running Android 13 OS (Tiramisu) and the codename Cheetah is also seen.

The handle that posted the images, @soulpee, believes that the seller might have been an OEM manufacturer who will be supplying Pixel 7 series devices.

The handle added that they did try out the smartphone for a bit, but the joy was short-lived. “We couldn't believe our eyes. A phone yet to be released, is in our hands right here in Accra lol camera on the device was amazing. But the fun was short-lived. Last wk google sent a remote wipe command and cleared the android 13 off the phone. Now it's stuck in a bootloader,” the handle tweeted.

While this story appears to be rather “convenient” the fact that Google sent a remote wipe command and put the device on bootloader might indicate that this could be the real deal.

Google is scheduled to launch the Pixel 7 series later this year, so we don’t have to wait too long to find out.

