Accenture and OpenAI partner to speed up business AI adoption

Accenture and OpenAI have announced a new partnership aimed at helping large companies rapidly integrate advanced agentic AI systems into the core of their operations. The collaboration focuses on accelerating business innovation and driving growth for enterprise clients.

Under the agreement, Accenture will make OpenAI one of its primary AI partners for its next generation of services. Tens of thousands of Accenture professionals will be equipped with ChatGPT Enterprise, using the technology across the firm's consulting, operations, and delivery work. Furthermore, Accenture is committed to building the largest group of professionals up-skilled through OpenAI Certifications.

Advertisement

To help clients scale AI adoption, the companies are launching a new flagship AI programme. This programme will combine OpenAI's enterprise products with Accenture’s deep industry knowledge and expertise, providing clients with the latest implementation guides, use-cases, and security insights. The goal is to help businesses, particularly in sectors like financial services, healthcare, and retail, transform traditional processes into AI-powered workflows.

The partnership will also focus on developing new AI-first solutions for key corporate functions such as customer service, supply chain, finance, and human resources. Accenture plans to use tools like OpenAI AgentKit to help clients quickly design, test, and deploy custom AI agents that can automate workflows and improve decision-making.

Accenture is also assisting OpenAI in scaling its own business, working together on the design and delivery of global front- and back-office functions. This shared vision aims to bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence to organisations worldwide and establish Accenture as a leading AI partner for the enterprise sector.