Accenture opens new Generative AI Studio in Bengaluru; check how it will be used

Accenture has established a generative AI Studio in Bengaluru, India. The multi-national company claims that this studio is designed to be a hub for the development and application of generative AI technologies.

Purpose of an AI studio

The primary function of the studio is to provide a space where Accenture’s data and AI team can work together with clients to develop solutions based on generative AI. The company claims that these solutions are intended to optimise business processes and enable the reinvention of enterprises.

Role of Generative AI

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can generate new data that resemble the training data. The company claims that in the context of business, this can be used to optimise business processes. According to Senthil Ramani, Global Lead – Data & AI at Accenture, the studio will help clients prioritise capabilities across the entire value chain and scale their AI investments.

Investment in AI

Accenture’s establishment of the studio reflects a broader trend of increased investment in AI. A recent survey conducted by Accenture found that 74 per cent of the C-suite plans to increase their AI-related spending in 2024, up from 50 per cent in the previous year.

Services offered

The studio offers a range of services related to generative AI. These include the proprietary gen AI model “switchboard,” customisation techniques, model-managed services, and specialised training programs. These services are designed to help clients understand, experiment with, adopt, and scale generative AI solutions.

The Bengaluru studio is part of Accenture’s $3 billion investment in data and AI. It will leverage strategic investments made in Accenture’s Center for Advanced AI for clients and will draw upon Accenture’s 1,450+ pending and issued patents in AI, and learnings from over 300 active generative AI projects.

