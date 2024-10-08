Acer Super Series 4K QLED Google TV (55 inches) review: An affordable premium large-screen pick

The TV landscape in 2024 has been nothing short of impressive, with brands pushing boundaries to offer more immersive and interactive home entertainment experiences. Among these contenders is Acer, traditionally known for its laptops and monitors, now making serious waves with its 4K QLED TV offerings. The Acer Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (55 inches) is one of the brand’s flagship models for 2024, packed with all the features you’d expect in a premium television. But does it live up to its expectations? Let’s dive in and see.

Design & Build: Sleek and Frameless

One of the first things that struck me about the Acer Super Series was its stunning frameless design. This TV feels almost like a giant window into another world, thanks to the edge-to-edge display that maximises screen real estate and minimises distractions. At 55 inches, the TV sits comfortably in mid-size living rooms and delivers an immersive viewing experience without overwhelming the space.

The slim profile also enhances its aesthetic appeal, making it a seamless fit whether mounted on a wall or perched on a TV stand. I appreciated the clean and sleek lines that didn’t scream “tech gadget” but rather added a sense of modern sophistication to the room. The shell body design not only makes it durable but also gives it a premium, polished look.

It’s worth noting that Acer offers a range of sizes in the Super Series, from 43 to 85 inches, so there’s a version for almost every space.

Screen & Visual Experience: 4K Brilliance with AI Assistance

At the heart of any television is, of course, its display. The Acer Super Series sports a 55-inch QLED panel with a 4K resolution, delivering stunning clarity and vibrant colours. QLED technology, known for its superior brightness and colour accuracy, is a step up from standard LED displays, and Acer has incorporated this tech beautifully.

What really sets this TV apart, though, is the inclusion of advanced AI-enabled picture optimisation. Powered by Acer’s latest AI-enabled 2875 chipset, the TV dynamically adjusts picture quality to ensure that you’re always getting the best possible image, whether you’re watching a nature documentary or an action-packed blockbuster. The HDR10 and Dolby Vision support also help elevate the viewing experience by offering better contrast and more vibrant colours, especially in darker scenes.

During my time with the TV, I watched everything from high-speed Formula 1 races to the moody hues of “The Witcher,” and the MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) feature ensured smooth transitions, even during fast-paced scenes. Paired with a 120Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), this makes the Acer Super Series a solid choice for gaming as well. The ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) ensures that gamers will enjoy lag-free performance, making it a treat for those with next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Audio: Immersive and Punchy

The audio quality on a TV can often make or break an immersive experience, and Acer seems to have taken this seriously. The 80-watt output from the speakers with GIGA BASS delivers powerful sound that fills the room. Whether I was watching a dialogue-heavy drama or the explosive action scenes of a Marvel movie, the sound remained crisp and clear, thanks to the Dolby Atmos support.

The dual amplifier setup, including woofers and tweeters, ensures a balanced soundscape with rich lows and clear highs. The five sound modes – Standard, Speech, Music, Stadium, and User – let you tailor the audio to your content, though I found the Stadium mode particularly enjoyable during live sports events, bringing a sense of the crowd right into my living room.

However, the audio performance does slightly dip in very large rooms, but that’s where the eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) comes in handy, letting you connect an external sound system for a true home theatre experience.

Software & Features: Google TV with Android 14 – Smooth and Smart

The Acer Super Series runs on Google TV with Android 14, and this is where things get really exciting. Google TV’s intuitive interface makes it easy to navigate through apps and find content tailored to your interests. The personalised content suggestions were spot on, recommending movies and shows based on my viewing habits. I appreciated how fast the interface was, and there was minimal lag when switching between apps or features.

Having Google Assistant built-in also makes this TV incredibly smart. You can control the TV using voice commands, whether you’re asking for the weather or pulling up the latest episode of your favourite show on Netflix. The TV also comes with hotkeys for quick access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar.

There’s also video calling capability through Google Meet and TrueConference, which is a thoughtful touch in today’s remote-first world. The TV’s dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensures smooth streaming and wireless connections, and if you’re into multitasking, you can cast your phone or laptop screen directly onto the TV with GoogleCast.

That said, it’s not perfect. While the interface is fast and responsive, some users might miss Google Maps or more complex smart home integration beyond what Google TV offers.

Gaming Features: Ready for Next-Gen Consoles

Gamers will particularly appreciate the ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) at 120Hz, which makes the TV a capable companion for next-gen gaming. Whether it’s the smooth motion of racing games or the detailed landscapes of open-world RPGs, the Acer Super Series handles it with ease. Plus, with HDMI 2.1 support, you can connect your PS5, Xbox Series X, or gaming PC without worrying about compatibility.

The TV also includes Gamepad FastCast, allowing you to mirror your games from mobile devices with minimal delay, which is a nifty addition for casual mobile gamers.

Final Verdict: A Worthy Contender

The Acer Super Series 55-inch model is priced competitively, starting around ₹50,000 to ₹60,000, which places it firmly in the mid-to-high range of 4K TVs. Given the features packed into this model – from its premium design and QLED display to smart capabilities and solid gaming performance – it offers excellent value for money compared to pricier competitors like Samsung or LG.

The Acer Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV offers a lot of bang for your buck. It’s visually stunning, packed with smart features, and delivers a solid all-around performance, especially when it comes to entertainment and gaming. The AI-powered picture optimisation, combined with its immersive sound and smooth Google TV interface, makes it a great option for both casual viewers and tech enthusiasts.

That said, the lack of higher-end features like 120Hz native refresh rate (beyond gaming mode) or full smart home integration might leave some users wanting more. But at its price point, this 55-inch model remains a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a feature-rich 4K QLED TV in 2024.