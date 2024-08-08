Acer Super Series TVs with Google TV based on Android 14 unveiled in India; see specs and pricing

Indkal Technologies has unveiled its Acer-branded Super Series TVs. The company claims the title of being the first in India to offer Google TV based on the latest Android 14 operating system, promising a faster and more powerful experience for users. The Super Series, starting at Rs 32,999, boasts a range of impressive features, including an Ultra-QLED display with Dolby Vision, MEMC, Super Brightness, and HDR10+ support. Gamers will appreciate the inclusion of ALLM, VRR at 120Hz, and HDMI DSC. However, the standout feature is arguably the powerful 80W PRO-tuned speakers with Giga-Bass, promising an immersive audio experience.

Indkal also introduced the Acer-branded M Series and L Series televisions. The M Series caters to the luxury segment with Mini LED and QLED displays in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, boasting peak brightness of 1400 nits and a native 144Hz refresh rate. The M Series starts at Rs 89,999. The L Series distinguishes itself with a 4-side frameless design, a first for a Google TV, and offers sizes ranging from 32-inch HD to 65-inch 4K-UHD. The L Series starts at a more accessible Rs 14,999.

Both the M and L Series, along with the upgraded I-Pro Series, are powered by Google TV based on Android 14 and an AI-enabled dual-processor engine. This powerful combination promises enhanced performance and responsiveness across the board.

"The launch of Acer branded Super Series and other models underscores our commitment to elevating the television experience for Indian customers," said Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies. He highlighted the company's commitment to R&D and product development, highlighting their position as leaders in the Indian TV market within just three years of operation.

Jade Zhou, VP of Global Strategic Alliances at Acer Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "The introduction of Google TV based on Android 14 in the televisions sets a new benchmark in the industry, and in my belief may bring Indian customers with favourable easement."