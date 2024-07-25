Acer doubles down on India with Acerpure: A conversation with President and MD Harish Kohli

Acer, the global tech giant, is charting a new course in India with the launch of Acerpure, a dedicated entity focused on smart home appliances and consumer electronics. Tech Today sat down with Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director of Acer India, to understand the motivations behind this strategic move and what it means for the Indian market.

PD: What prompted Acer to establish a new entity instead of expanding its existing operations in India?

Harish Kohli: India presents unique challenges and opportunities that require a different approach. We decided to establish a new entity as we wanted to tailor our operations specifically to the Indian market. With Acerpure, we can better focus on understanding and meeting the needs of Indian consumers and repositioning our brand to make a fresh impression. Acerpure reflects our long-term vision and commitment to India, demonstrating our confidence in the growth potential of the Indian consumer electronics sector. With Acerpure we want to deliver tailored solutions that resonate with Indian customers. By localising our operations and products, we aim to gain a competitive advantage and foster stronger relationships with consumers, partners, and stakeholders.

PD: How will Acerpure differentiate itself in the competitive Indian market?

Harish Kohli: Acerpure sets itself apart in the competitive Indian market by leveraging Acer Group's extensive strengths. As part of Acer, Acerpure inherits robust capabilities in manufacturing, design, and technology. It ensures our products meet the highest standards cherished by discerning customers. Additionally, Acerpure benefits from Acer's well-established service network, strong customer relationships, and extensive dealer network providing us with a significant advantage for seamless market integration. Embodying Acer's ethos of 'Breaking Boundaries,' Acerpure prioritises cutting-edge technology while maintaining rigorous standards of quality and innovation. With Acer's legacy of excellence and innovation, Acerpure promises durable and dependable solutions that customers can rely on. Our commitment to delivering inventive products continues Acer's tradition of enhancing customer experiences with reliable technology.

PD: How does Acerpure plan to position its TV segment against those of well-established brands, and what advantages does it bring to the table?

Harish Kohli: Acerpure aims to position its TV segment strongly by leveraging Acer's robust service ecosystem and established relationships with customers, retailers, and e-tailers. Acerpure TVs bring a unique combination of 'pure' elements to the table, ensuring a superior viewing experience. With Pure Vision, the TVs offer enhanced contrast, deeper blacks, and dazzling brightness, bringing every scene to life with breathtaking clarity and vibrancy.

PD: Can you speak to the scale of Acer's investment in Acerpure and what it signifies for the company's long-term goals in India?

Harish Kohli: Our investment in Acerpure is substantial and underscores our commitment to expanding our presence in India while diversifying our product offerings. It signifies a strategic shift towards addressing emerging consumer needs in the smart home appliances and consumer electronics segment. India represents a key market for us, given its large and tech-savvy population. We see immense potential here, and Acerpure is our entry point into the smart home market, which we believe holds significant growth opportunities. We are aiming to achieve a revenue of $100 million within the next one-and-a-half years.

PD: What specific customer segments are you targeting with Acerpure products, and how will your pricing strategy reflect that?

Harish Kohli: Acerpure aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments by leveraging Acer's reputation for exceptional value at competitive prices. Our pricing strategy will be category-led, aligning with market standards while ensuring Acerpure remains a value-performance brand. This approach ensures that our products are accessible to people from all walks of life, embodying Acer's ethos of 'Breaking Boundaries.' Acerpure’s target customer segments include both domestic and international audiences seeking premium consumer products. We offer a diverse range of consumer electronics, including televisions, air-circulator fans, water purifiers, handheld and robotic vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, and stylers. This broad product lineup allows us to meet the needs of various customer segments, providing cutting-edge technologies and exceptional quality at competitive prices.

PD: What are Acerpure's top 3 priorities for success in India over the next 2-3 years?

Harish Kohli: In the next 2-3 years, Acerpure's top priorities for success in India include expanding market presence, driving innovation, and enhancing brand visibility. We aim to reach new regions and demographics by leveraging various distribution channels and digital platforms, ensuring that Acerpure products are accessible to a wider audience across India. Simultaneously, we will continue to innovate and introduce new products that align with the evolving needs of Indian consumers, maintaining our competitive edge through cutting-edge technology and product development. Additionally, we plan to set up more exclusive stores that showcase Acer and Acerpure products, providing a unified brand experience and strengthening customer loyalty.