scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
'Achievements abroad won't do it...': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu challenges India’s growth model

Feedback

'Achievements abroad won't do it...': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu challenges India’s growth model

He contrasted India's path with America's long-standing reliance on imported talent, advocating for a model that nurtures local skills to achieve sustainable growth.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Vembu asked, "Is it worth the bragging rights to be number one in GDP or AI, achieved with imported talent, but at the price of leaving your people behind?" Vembu asked, "Is it worth the bragging rights to be number one in GDP or AI, achieved with imported talent, but at the price of leaving your people behind?"

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, is urging Indians to embrace self-reliance and foster indigenous innovation. Vembu wants businesses and entrepreneurs to focus on building technologies tailored to India's unique needs, reducing dependence on foreign products and services.

He stressed the importance of India's talent pool in driving this transformation. "To earn true respect in the world, Indians have to develop deep capabilities in India. Achievements abroad won't do it," he wrote in a post on X. 

Related Articles

Vembu’s perspective highlights the need for homegrown innovation to solidify India's position on the global stage, particularly in critical sectors like technology and manufacturing.

Sharing his approach, Vembu added, "As an Indian, I work hard to retain talent in India because we so badly need the talent to develop India's technology capability." He contrasted India's path with America's long-standing reliance on imported talent, advocating for a model that nurtures local skills to achieve sustainable growth.

The conversation extended to the foundational role of economic growth in national development. Vembu underscored the need to address inequalities, ensuring that all segments of society have access to opportunities. "National development cannot be achieved if large sections of society are left behind," he said.

Vembu asked, "Is it worth the bragging rights to be number one in GDP or AI, achieved with imported talent, but at the price of leaving your people behind?" He cautioned against prioritizing short-term gains over long-term empowerment, emphasizing the importance of building a future where local communities are integral to national progress.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 29, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement