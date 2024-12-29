'Achievements abroad won't do it...': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu challenges India’s growth model

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, is urging Indians to embrace self-reliance and foster indigenous innovation. Vembu wants businesses and entrepreneurs to focus on building technologies tailored to India's unique needs, reducing dependence on foreign products and services.

He stressed the importance of India's talent pool in driving this transformation. "To earn true respect in the world, Indians have to develop deep capabilities in India. Achievements abroad won't do it," he wrote in a post on X.

I hope smart Indians keep this in mind. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) December 28, 2024

Vembu’s perspective highlights the need for homegrown innovation to solidify India's position on the global stage, particularly in critical sectors like technology and manufacturing.

Sharing his approach, Vembu added, "As an Indian, I work hard to retain talent in India because we so badly need the talent to develop India's technology capability." He contrasted India's path with America's long-standing reliance on imported talent, advocating for a model that nurtures local skills to achieve sustainable growth.

The conversation extended to the foundational role of economic growth in national development. Vembu underscored the need to address inequalities, ensuring that all segments of society have access to opportunities. "National development cannot be achieved if large sections of society are left behind," he said.

Vembu asked, "Is it worth the bragging rights to be number one in GDP or AI, achieved with imported talent, but at the price of leaving your people behind?" He cautioned against prioritizing short-term gains over long-term empowerment, emphasizing the importance of building a future where local communities are integral to national progress.