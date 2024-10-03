scorecardresearch
Business Today
Adani, Google announce collaboration to boost India’s green energy push  

The partnership will enable Adani to supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world’s largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat. The partnership will enable Adani to supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world’s largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat.

Adani Group and Google announced a collaboration to advance the companies’ collective sustainability goals and add more clean energy to the country’s grid. The partnership will enable Adani to supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world’s largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat. This new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025, an official press release said.  

With proven capabilities in delivering large scale wind, solar, hybrid and energy storage projects, Adani is well-positioned to provide customised renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to meet their energy requirements and reduce their carbon footprint, the release issued on October 3 added.  

This innovative collaboration will help advance Google’s 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by ensuring cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy and thereby contribute to the sustainable growth of Google in India. 

Published on: Oct 03, 2024, 2:31 PM IST
