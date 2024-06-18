Adobe brings Firefly AI to the popular Acrobat Reader to create images within PDFs

Adobe has integrated its Firefly AI into Acrobat, allowing users to create and edit visuals directly within PDFs. This is the first time generative image capabilities are available in a PDF solution. Acrobat's AI Assistant now supports multiple document types, including PDFs, Microsoft Word, and PowerPoint.



Edit Image in Acrobat: Tools like Generative Fill, Remove Background, Erase, and Crop help enhance document images. Users can remove unwanted objects, change backgrounds, and add new visuals seamlessly.



Generate Image in Acrobat: Users can quickly add new images to PDFs with Firefly Image 3 Model. The tool allows size and style adjustments, enabling users to create professional-quality visuals without design expertise. These features simplify visual content creation for various users, from sales teams to small business owners.



Insights Across Documents: The AI Assistant helps users extract key themes and trends from multiple documents, such as PDFs, Word, and PowerPoint files. Users can ask specific questions and receive synthesised information with intelligent citations.



Enhanced Meeting Transcripts: New capabilities automatically generate summaries of virtual meetings, highlighting main topics, key points, and action items. This helps users stay informed and aligned with team goals.



Adobe emphasises that its generative AI models are trained on licensed content and public domain images, ensuring commercial safety. Content created with Firefly includes Content Credentials for transparency.



Adobe's AI ethics principles focus on accountability, responsibility, and transparency. The company employs strict data security protocols and reliable AI models, ensuring the Acrobat AI Assistant's outputs are accurate and secure. Users are reminded to verify AI-generated information and use the features responsibly.



Availability and Pricing



From June 18 to June 28, 2024, Adobe is offering free access to all Acrobat AI Assistant features. Afterward, users can purchase an AI Assistant add-on subscription, with early access pricing starting at ₹408 per month until September 4. The AI Assistant is available on desktop, web, and mobile, initially in English.



Starting June 18, all individual Acrobat Standard and Pro customers will receive 250 generative credits per month for the Edit Image and Generate Image features at no additional cost, available in English on desktop.

