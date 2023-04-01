After banning ChatGPT, Italy now planning to ban English language with fines of up to Rs 89.3 lakh

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's political party, the Brothers of Italy, has proposed a draft bill aimed at promoting and protecting the Italian language by imposing fines of up to €100,000 (Rs 89.3 lakh) on public and private entities that use foreign languages, particularly English, in official communications. The proposal comes amid concerns that the increasing use of foreign languages in Italy undermines the country's cultural identity and damages its economy.

The bill, which has yet to be approved by parliament, argues that the spread of English demeans and mortifies the Italian language and has negative repercussions for society as a whole. It calls for the Italian language to be protected and nurtured, stating that it is not just a matter of fashion, as fashions pass, but Anglomania (the excessive use of English) has long-term effects on society. The draft proposes that all public and private bodies use Italian to promote their goods and services.

Furthermore, the bill stipulates that job titles in companies operating in Italy should be spelt out in Italian, with foreign words only allowed if they cannot be translated. The draft argues that the widespread use of English in Europe is particularly negative and paradoxical given that Britain has left the European Union.

However, the proposal has been met with criticism, with some arguing that it would harm Italy's international image and competitiveness. Critics suggest that a blanket ban on foreign words may lead to linguistic isolation and impede the country's ability to engage with the global community.

Interestingly, the proposed bill comes just a day after Italy announced that it was temporarily blocking ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, over data privacy concerns. This move makes Italy the first Western country to take action against the popular AI chatbot.

