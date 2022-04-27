After being found at a restaurant, the Pixel Watch is now seen on the wrist

You might remember us writing about the Google Pixel Watch that was left in a restaurant. Those gave us the first hands-on photos of what might be Google’s new upcoming wearable. Now, while we just got to see the device itself and the straps separately, the person in possession of the device was unable to boot it to give us a glimpse of the interface. All we saw was a white ‘G’ logo when the smartwatch was turned on.

Now though we have a better look at what the Pixel Watch looks like on someone’s wrist. These photos come from Reddit user Tagtech414, the same person who shared the photos of the dial earlier. Tagtech414 did mention that his friend, the bartender who gave him the device, sent the straps separately so at that point in time there was no way of seeing how it would look on the wrist. The Redditor mentioned in his AMA that the watch and the straps were “packaged separately” and his friend “forgot to bring them over”.

(Photo: Reddit/tagtech414)

As per Tagtech414’s new Reddit post, the strap is “kind of a pain to attach the first time”, but he says that the connection “feels solid when it’s on there”. The strap has been described as “a soft silicone with good flex and doesn’t seem to show fingerprints/oil too badly”. This sounds familiar to the Apple Watch sport band but it appears narrower than that one.

(Photo: Reddit/tagtech414)

The Reddit post says that the Google Pixel Watch band is 20mm, as compared to Apple’s 22mm. The strap also looks pretty similar to the strap we’ve seen on the FitBit Charge 5, as does the sensor layout on this device.

Tagtech414 claimed in his post that the watch is very comfortable to wear and “feels like it’s not even there”. He also mentioned that the “crown does NOT poke the back of my hand when bending my wrist back or typing”. He’s posted more images on the Imgur gallery showing off the watch and strap from various angles.

There is really no knowing if this is the Pixel Watch Google is going to unveil soon, but going by the leaks, rumours, and renders we’ve seen, it looks pretty accurate. Google I/O is not too far away so maybe we won’t have to wait too long to find out, or at least catch a good glimpse of the real deal.

