After GPT-4, OpenAI launches Dall-E 3, its newest text-to-image tool; see what's new

OpenAI revealed Dall-E 3, its newest text-to-image tool, with a scheduled release in October for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users via the API. Users can input image requests and fine-tune prompts through conversations with ChatGPT.

Dall-E 3 will be better at handling more complex prompts with detailed descriptions. The new model will also be able to create better written text within the image (like labels and signs). Earlier models struggled with producing written content in an image, despite simple and straightforward prompts. The company claims that Dall-E 3 can transform nuanced requests into highly detailed and precise images.

Availability: The new Dall-E 3 is currently available as a research preview. However, ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers will be able to access it in early October.

Better Safeguards: OpenAI is implementing additional safeguards, restricting the tool from generating violent, adult, or hateful content. It also prevents requests for images of public figures by name and images mimicking living artists' styles.

Issues with copyright material: Creators will have the option to exclude their work from future text-to-image training tools.

OpenAI faces competition from rivals like Alibaba's Tongyi Wanxiang, Midjourney, and Stability AI, all working on improving their image generation models.

Concerns regarding AI-generated images persist. In August, a Washington D.C. court ruled that AI-created art with no human input could not be copyrighted under U.S. law.

OpenAI is also dealing with legal challenges, as a U.S. author trade group, representing writers like John Grisham and George R.R. Martin, sued the company, alleging unauthorized use of their work in training ChatGPT.

