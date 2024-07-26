After ChatGPT, OpenAI unveils SearchGPT to take on Google Search; here's how it will work

OpenAI has unveiled a new tool called SearchGPT, which will take on Google Search directly. The new tool will use AI to provide summarised answers. OpenAI claims it will make searching the web faster and easier. The company is using AI with real-time web information to provide quick and accurate answers with clear sources. The move comes a day after Microsoft announced AI-powered search for its engine Bing. OpenAI will also be competing with Microsoft Bing for market share of the Google-dominated space.

SearchGPT aims to simplify this process of searching the web by using conversational AI. Each answer will include links to relevant sources, so you can check where the information comes from. You can also ask follow-up questions, and SearchGPT will remember the context, making it feel like a real conversation.

How SearchGPT works

When you ask a question, SearchGPT will pull in the latest information from the web. This means you get answers that are up-to-date and relevant to your query. Unlike current search engines, you can interact with SearchGPT in a conversational manner. If you need more details or have follow-up questions, you can ask them just like you would in a normal conversation. SearchGPT will remember the context of your queries, making it easier to get the information you need without starting from scratch.

For example, you are researching healthy diets and have several questions.

You ask, "What are the benefits of a Mediterranean diet?" SearchGPT gives you a brief answer with a link to a detailed article. You then ask, "Can you list some foods included in this diet?" SearchGPT remembers your previous question and adds, "Some foods included in a Mediterranean diet are olive oil, nuts, fish, and vegetables," along with another link for more information.

Working with publishers

OpenAI has created tools for publishers to control how their content appears in SearchGPT results. This gives publishers more say in how their information is displayed. OpenAI has claimed that SearchGPT is focused on the search and does not involve training OpenAI’s AI models, so sites can appear in search results even if they opt out of AI training data.

The prototype is currently being tested by a select group of users and publishers. The company plans to improve SearchGPT in areas like local information and shopping. If you’re interested in trying SearchGPT, you can sign up for the waitlist via the company's official website.