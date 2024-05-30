scorecardresearch
Google Search secret data leaked: Company confirms authenticity of document but warns against its use

Google has confirmed the authenticity of 2,500 leaked internal documents detailing its data collection practices. The documents offer a rare glimpse into the company's search algorithm and data usage.

Google has indirectly acknowledged the authenticity of 2,500 leaked internal documents detailing the data it collects. The document has created ripples in the SEO and publishing industries, as they could reveal the search data that Google uses to rank pages and websites. While Google has acknowledged that it could be a genuine set of data, it warned readers and users against using it, as it could be incomplete or outdated.

The documents, previously unaddressed by Google, reveal information about the company's search ranking algorithm.

A Google spokesperson, cited by The Verge, cautioned readers of the documents against making assumptions based on out-of-context information. The spokesperson said, "We would caution against making inaccurate assumptions about Search based on out-of-context, outdated, or incomplete information. We’ve shared extensive information about how Search works and the types of factors that our systems weigh, while also working to protect the integrity of our results from manipulation."

SEO expert Rand Fishkin posted a blog stating that the 2,500-page document was leaked to him by a person who claimed to be in Google's search division. If genuine, the leaked document could heavily impact the SEO, marketing, and publishing industries.

The email sent to Fishkin also mentioned that former Google employees confirmed the validity of the documents.

The documents indicate that Google collects data such as clicks and Chrome user data, but it is unclear how this data is used in search rankings. The leak provides insight into Google's search algorithm, which affects various industries relying on web visibility. The release of these documents, alongside recent US antitrust case testimonies, sheds light on Google's ranking signals.

Published on: May 30, 2024, 8:17 AM IST
