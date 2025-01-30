After DeepSeek’s fame, video of Chinese robots dancing goes viral

Just as DeepSeek’s AI assistant continues to dominate headlines, another technological marvel from China is capturing global attention—dancing humanoid robots. A video of 16 robots performing a traditional Yangko dance at China’s Spring Festival Gala has gone viral, showcasing the country’s advancements in robotics.

The performance featured Unitree’s H1 humanoid robots dancing in sync with 16 human performers. Apart from the dance moves, they were also able to toss and catch handkerchiefs.

The highlight of the performance was the handkerchief-tossing sequence, a signature element of Yangko dance. Unlike most humanoid robots that struggle with basic balance, these robots were able to spin and throw handkerchiefs into the air before catching them seamlessly.

This level of precision is no small feat—even Tesla’s Optimus robot has struggled with basic stability. The performance highlighted how China is rapidly advancing in AI-powered robotics, just as it has in large language models like DeepSeek.

The Unitree H1 robots, standing at 1.8 meters tall and weighing 47 kilograms, underwent three months of intensive AI training to perfect their dance moves. Using laser SLAM for precise positioning, they adapted to the stage factoring in things like gaps in the floor and rapid formation changes.

While the H1 robots made their debut in August 2023 and even attended NVIDIA’s GTC conference in 2024, this was their first major public performance. The company completed its first commercial deliveries of the H1 series in October 2023, with each unit priced at around 650,000 yuan ($90,000).

The viral video has sparked discussions about China’s growing dominance in artificial intelligence and robotics. With DeepSeek proving that high-performance AI can be built at a fraction of the cost, and Unitree showcasing humanoid robots that can dance with precision, China is challenging the traditional tech leaders in the U.S.

Tech enthusiasts have drawn comparisons between China’s humanoid robots and Tesla’s Optimus, noting that Unitree’s robots appear to be more advanced in terms of movement and control.

This isn’t the first time Unitree’s robots have been in the spotlight. In 2021, the company’s quadruped robots performed as dance partners for Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau during the Spring Festival Gala.