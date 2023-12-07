After Priyanka Chopra, Ratan Tata flags deepfake video of him featured in an investment scam

Renowned industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman, Ratan Tata, has issued a stern caution regarding the exploitation of his identity on social media platforms for fraudulent investment schemes. Taking to Instagram, Tata denounced a deceptive post shared by a user identified as Sona Agrawal, who had disseminated a falsified video portraying an interview with Tata. The video purportedly endorsed investment opportunities, falsely asserting Tata's involvement.

In the counterfeit footage, Sona Agrawal was addressed as Tata's manager. The accompanying caption boosted the deceitful narrative, claiming, "A recommendation from Ratan Tata for everyone in India. This is your chance to exaggerate your investment right today risk-free with 100 per cent guarantee. Go to the channel right now."

Additionally, the video showcased purported testimonials displaying messages of individuals claiming to have received substantial sums of money in their accounts through this supposed investment avenue.

Expressing his disapproval and intent to alert the public, Tata unequivocally labelled the video as "FAKE," accompanying his designation on the screenshot of the misleading caption.

Earlier this week, a manipulated video featuring Priyanka Chopra was circulating on the internet. It was extracted from an interview and repurposed to endorse a brand, reigniting concerns surrounding the pervasive use of artificial intelligence. This video circulating online marks another instance of a celebrity falling victim to digital manipulation. Unlike prior instances involving actresses, Chopra's likeness wasn't superimposed onto contentious content. Instead, her original voice and lines from a legitimate video were substituted with a fabricated brand promotion.