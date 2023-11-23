Fake video of Ratan Tata used in online scam after Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina deepfakes

A deepfake video of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata has been circulating on social media, luring unsuspecting individuals into an online betting scam. The video shows Tata endorsing an online betting coach and asking people to join a Telegram channel run by a man named Amir Khan. In the past few months multiple deepfake videos of popular Bollywood actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol Devgn and others have populated social media websites. The new scam involving Ratan Tata shows how deepfake videos can be used to commit financial frauds and scams.

The scam

According to India Today Fact Check team, Amir Khan is a scamster who runs the Telegram channel “@aviator_ultrawin”. He promises users that they can earn a minimum of Rs 1 lakh every day by playing the “Aviator” betting game. He asks users to register on the “Aviator” site, but the link provided leads to a different sports betting and casino platform called “1win” that requests personal details like phone number and email ID. This is a common tactic used by scamsters to harvest data.

The deepfake video

The deepfake video of Ratan Tata was found to be an advertisement posted at least five times on a Facebook page. The video is not visible as a regular post, but was found in the Meta Ad Library. The video appears to be a manipulated version of a June 2015 video of Ratan Tata receiving an Honoris Causa degree at the HEC Paris Business School.

Legal status of betting apps in India

Gaming laws in India are currently undergoing transformation, and there is no single law governing online betting games in the country. The legality varies from state to state. Last year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory about advertisements for betting, advising against the promotion of online/offline betting due to the financial risk it poses to consumers.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of deepfake technology and the importance of being vigilant when encountering such videos online. Always verify the source of information and be wary of providing personal details online.

