After Shrek, John Wick: Chapter 4 leaked on Twitter as users take advantage of Elon Musk’s new rule

After Shrek, John Wick: Chapter 4 leaked on Twitter as users take advantage of Elon Musk’s new rule

John Wick: Chapter 4 was leaked on Twitter in two parts that were 59 minutes and 38 minutes and 45 seconds each.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is leaked on Twitter John Wick: Chapter 4 is leaked on Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently announced that Twitter Blue users can upload up to 2-hour duration videos on the platform. It has not been even a week since this and users have already started misusing the feature by uploading full movies, this time it was Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4. Twitter now allows users to upload up to 8GB of videos on Twitter.

A Twitter user with the handle #WORLDONLEAN leaked the film on Twitter in two parts that were 59 minutes and 38 minutes and 45 seconds each. Due to copyright issues, Twitter has now taken down the two videos from the platform. The user had posted the videos with the caption “Lets see how long this lasts”. Meaning, the user already knew that Twitter is going to take it down eventually.

Before the two videos were taken down, the tweet had gathered 7,900 retweets and more than 50,000 likes and 17,000 bookmarks. The film was available for streaming on the website for over 10 hours. John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in theaters on March 24 and is slated to arrive on Lionsgate Play on June 23.

This is not the first time that users have uploaded a film on Twitter. Last week, one user (@coinbill_) uploaded the much-popular animated film Shrek 3 on Twitter. He responded to Elon Musk’s tweet with a screenshot of the film. It was later taken down by the Twitter team due to copyright issues.

Several users posted memes on the entire John Wick: Chapter 4 episode on Twitter:

Published on: May 25, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
