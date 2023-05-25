After Shrek, John Wick: Chapter 4 leaked on Twitter as users take advantage of Elon Musk’s new rule

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently announced that Twitter Blue users can upload up to 2-hour duration videos on the platform. It has not been even a week since this and users have already started misusing the feature by uploading full movies, this time it was Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4. Twitter now allows users to upload up to 8GB of videos on Twitter.

A Twitter user with the handle #WORLDONLEAN leaked the film on Twitter in two parts that were 59 minutes and 38 minutes and 45 seconds each. Due to copyright issues, Twitter has now taken down the two videos from the platform. The user had posted the videos with the caption “Lets see how long this lasts”. Meaning, the user already knew that Twitter is going to take it down eventually.

What you've all been waiting for 🍿

https://t.co/V24IzJbrs0 — Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) May 23, 2023

Also Watch: Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: Motorola Edge 40 5G vs Poco F5 vs iQOO Neo 6

Before the two videos were taken down, the tweet had gathered 7,900 retweets and more than 50,000 likes and 17,000 bookmarks. The film was available for streaming on the website for over 10 hours. John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in theaters on March 24 and is slated to arrive on Lionsgate Play on June 23.

This is not the first time that users have uploaded a film on Twitter. Last week, one user (@coinbill_) uploaded the much-popular animated film Shrek 3 on Twitter. He responded to Elon Musk’s tweet with a screenshot of the film. It was later taken down by the Twitter team due to copyright issues.

Several users posted memes on the entire John Wick: Chapter 4 episode on Twitter:

watching John Wick 4 Full Movie 720p (No Ads) on twitter in 2023 pic.twitter.com/UzkQBWwUPT — atrophy wife 🎀 (@zuza_real) May 25, 2023

Entire john wick 4 movie on twitter lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/pgtce6GoLR — Rishikesh Bidkar (@RustyRishii) May 23, 2023

A complete copy of John Wick 4 has been streaming on Twitter for eight hours now.



You have to wonder how much money he saved laying off the people who took down content like that, and how much he's about to lose via lawsuit. May 25, 2023

i was halfway done with watching john wick 4 for free on twitter then it got copyright claimed pic.twitter.com/tg5uKDUbIk — viktor! (@naiives_) May 25, 2023

I remember when you used to have to

pirate movies from sketchy websites and suffer through shitty quality.



Now full John Wick 4 is just posted everyone in 4k on Twitter. — Ryan Lundeen (@lundeen_ne) May 23, 2023

Also Read:

Ahead of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's India visit, MoS IT says India has its own views on AI regulation

Elon Musk says other tech companies should lay off employees like he did at Twitter

Facebook’s live video section is freely displaying adult content: Report