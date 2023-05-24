Facebook’s live video section is freely displaying adult content: Report

Facebook’s live video section, Facebook Watch is filled with adult content and is available for everyone to watch. A report by Entrackr highlighted that the live stream of adult content has over 3,000 real-time viewers. For the unversed, Facebook Watch has a ‘Live’ section that shows video recommendations for the users like reels, music, gaming, and videos from people, creators, and pages that you follow. The report points out that Facebook has failed to take such videos down.

The report reveals that these pages are using random people’s name to avoid attention. These accounts have titles like “Radhika”, “Nutan Kumari”, “funny videos in the world”, “viral videos”and so on. In addition to this, these pages are also listed as gaming creators which is a segment that Facebook is trying to popularise even more. They even use popular and non-suspicious hashtags like #ChristianoRonaldo or #MarkZuckerberg.

The report adds that even the 'For You' section in Facebook has such explicit content sans the nudity. Such videos are also shared with titles like “Top Movies Netflix 2023”. Reportedly, these accounts are sourced from multiple countries including India and US.

A Twitter user “John Scully” also pointed out this issue recently. He also tagged Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Ministry of Home Affairs in this tweet along with a screenshot.

Facebook is showing Porn on there website pic.twitter.com/wHoKKAUz5q — john scully (@johnscu82342841) May 12, 2023

Notably, Facebook’s policy forbids users from posting “explicit sexual activity and simulation” on the platform.

The social media platform forbids images of “erect penis, the presence of co-ingredients of sexual activity, close-up or oral sex toys, nude human nipple stimulation, grasping of female breasts, defined as cupped fingers, showing both the markings and the apparent shape change of the breasts.” The policy adds, “We allow holding of breasts while showing breastfeeding.”

According to the policy, “Restrictions on the display of sexual activity also apply to digitally created content, unless it is posted for the purpose of education, humor or satire.”

