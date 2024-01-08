‘After that one puff with Rogan…’: Elon Musk reacts to allegations of using multiple drugs

Billionaire Elon Musk's use of psychedelic drugs like ketamine has been a topic of concern among several board members at Tesla and SpaceX, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The report cites observers claiming Musk has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties.

Elon Musk has rejected these claims. He said that since the time he smoked marijuana publicly in 2018, there have been no traces of drugs found in him. He claimed that after the incident where Musk was seen smoking marijuana during the popular podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience', NASA is conducting random drug tests.

After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing.



Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol. @WSJ is not fit to line a parrot cage for bird 💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2024

According to the report, incidents of his drug use include usage of acid at a Los Angeles party in 2018, magic mushrooms in Mexico in 2019, and recreational ketamine at an Art Basel party in Miami in 2021. Further, the report suggests that former Tesla director, Linda Johnson Rice, decided not to run for re-election in 2019 due to Musk's behaviour.

Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, stated Musk is regularly drug-tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test. In 2018, Musk's marijuana use on the Joe Rogan Show raised concerns, leading to random drug tests at SpaceX. Illegal drug usage would violate rules at both SpaceX and Tesla, and potentially impact Musk's leadership role at Tesla.

Some Tesla board members have allegedly expressed concerns about Musk's behaviour, but have not made any public comments.

The reason for Musk's unusual behaviour, including his 2018 tweet about making Tesla private, remains unidentified. Some attribute it to drug use, others to his chronic lack of sleep, which Musk has acknowledged. He has stated that he often sleeps at Tesla and SpaceX offices and works almost constantly. In a recent biography, author Walter Isaacson describes Musk's 'demon mode', where he loses his temper and lashes out at staff. In the book, Musk is quoted as saying, 'I really don't like doing illegal drugs.'

Also read: 'This is madness': Elon Musk blasts Biden admin for cap on H-1B visa, says US should increase legal immigration

Also read: Tesla may set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat; announcement likely in Vibrant Gujarat Summit