AI and neuroscience help paralysed man walk again by using just his thoughts

In a groundbreaking development, a man who suffered from paralysis due to a cycling accident in 2011 has defied the odds and regained the ability to stand and walk with the assistance of a cutting-edge device. Gert-Jan Oskam, a 40-year-old from the Netherlands, had been told that he would never walk again after a severe neck injury in a traffic accident. However, thanks to a remarkable implant that reads his brain waves and communicates with his spine, Oskam has achieved remarkable milestones, including climbing stairs and walking distances of over 100 meters.

This achievement marks a significant advancement in the field of neurotechnology and offers hope for those living with paralysis.

The "Digital Bridge" Technology

This extraordinary breakthrough is the result of the efforts of a team of dedicated neuroscientists in Switzerland who have been working on brain-machine interfaces to overcome paralysis. Their latest innovation, known as the "digital bridge," aims to establish wireless communication between the brain and the paralysed muscles, which become nonfunctional following spinal cord injuries.

Previous advancements in this field involved sending signals from a computer to the spinal cord to initiate walking-like movements. However, these attempts resulted in somewhat robotic motions, requiring the use of external triggers such as buttons or sensors. In contrast, the recent update, spearheaded by Professor Jocelyne Bloch, a neurosurgeon at Lausanne University Hospital, involves implanting electrodes in Oskam's brain that detect neural activity associated with leg movement. These signals are processed by an algorithm and translated into electrical pulses that are sent to additional electrodes in his spine. The pulses then activate the nerves in the spinal cord, prompting the muscles to move accordingly.

Reinstating Communication Between Brain and Spine

According to Professor Gregoire Courtine from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, the digital bridge has successfully re-established communication between the brain and the specific region of the spinal cord responsible for controlling leg movement. By capturing Oskam's thoughts and translating them into stimulation of the spinal cord, the system enables voluntary leg movements once again.

Although the device does not produce seamless strides, Oskam acknowledges that the implant allows for more natural movements because the initiation and control of standing up and walking are solely dependent on his thoughts. The signals generated by the device stimulate the necessary muscles, enabling hip, knee, and ankle flexion.

Enhanced Rehabilitation Potential

In addition to facilitating movement, the implant has demonstrated the potential to enhance rehabilitation. After undergoing more than 40 training sessions with the device, Oskam, who did not suffer a complete severance of spinal nerves, regained some voluntary control over his legs even when the device was turned off. Courtine believes that reconnecting the brain and spine not only enables functional movements but also aids in the regeneration of spinal nerves, leading to the recovery of lost motor control.

