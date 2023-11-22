‘AI must be safe for society': PM Modi expresses concern over deepfakes at G20 Summit

At the virtual G20 Summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that artificial intelligence is a fast-growing technology that needs to reach everyone. However, he emphasised on the security concerns that AI bring along with it. He stated, “AI should reach people, and it must be safe for the society.” He further added that India will work to introduce global AI regulations.

He said that he is worried about the negative use of AI when placed in wrong hands. This comes after PM Modi addressed the growing concern of deepfakes in India, calling them one of the biggest threats facing the nation’s system.

For those who are not aware, deepfake is a technology that uses artificial intelligence to doctor videos in such a way that the user can impersonate as anyone and say things that they won’t have done or said in real life.

The Prime Minister recently revealed an incident where he saw fake video of him doing Garba. He said, “It seemed very real.” He even warned that deepfakes could cause major disturbances in society. “One line taken out of context can cause tumult,” he cautioned. He proposed that each image or video generated through Generative AI should carry a clear disclaimer stating that it was created using deepfake technology.

Recently, deepfake videos of Bollywood actresses generated using this technology went viral, raising alarm about the potential misuse of this technology. PM Modi also revealed that he has recently spoken to OpenAI leaders and have suggested using an 'AI-generated' label for the content created using their tools.

The concerns regarding negative impact of AI has underscored the need of making people aware of such technologies. Notably, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced to host Global AI Partnership Summit in India in December this year. This AI Global expo will allow educational institutions, start-ups, and more to present their work to a global audience. They will also talk about how AI offers solutions to real-world challenges across different industries.

This summit will take place on December 12-14 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

