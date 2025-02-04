‘Air quality in Mumbai equal to smoking over 10 cigarettes a day,’ Bryan Johnson's word of caution on Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Bryan Johnson has not minced his words when it comes to the health hazards of urban pollution. “In this air quality here in Mumbai it’s equal to smoking over 10 cigarettes a day,” he warns during a lengthy conversation on the WTF is with Nikhil Kamath Podcast. Johnson’s stark analogy highlights a growing concern among health experts: that the invisible toxins floating in our cities are taking a significant toll on public health.

Drawing on his own experiences while travelling and living in various urban centres, Johnson explains that air pollution is more than just an environmental issue - it’s a public health crisis. He notes that the particulate matter and contaminants in the air can have severe long-term consequences, affecting everything from lung function to neurological health. His vivid comparison to smoking serves as a wake-up call for those who have grown complacent about the quality of the air they breathe.

Urban planners and entrepreneurs are taking note. Johnson’s insights have spurred discussions about innovative technologies designed to purify indoor air and monitor environmental pollutants in real time. “If we can engineer our homes and workplaces to filter out these toxins, we might just turn the tide on this health crisis,” he suggests, pointing towards the potential of smart air purifiers and sensor-driven home systems. These devices, he argues, should become standard features in modern real estate developments - especially in cities where air quality has deteriorated alarmingly.

His observations come at a time when cities across the globe are grappling with rapid industrialisation and construction booms. While some policymakers advocate for stricter emissions regulations, Johnson believes that technology-driven solutions can provide immediate relief while long-term strategies are developed. His message is clear: urban dwellers must be proactive about their environment or risk enduring the cumulative effects of polluted air.