Airtel launches Rs 597 plan with unlimited voice calls, 10 GB data for 168 days

Airtel has launched a brand new plan of Rs 597 in a bid to take on Jio. This new plan offers unlimited voice calling with no FUP limit for a validity period of 168 days. The move is aimed to directly take on Jio in the unlimited calling and longer validity category.

The Rs 597 plan also offers SMS and data benefits along with the calling features. For the 168 days validity period, Airtel is offering only 10GB data which is pretty low compared to other data-offering plans in the market. It could, therefore, be said that the plan mainly focuses on call benefits. 100 SMS per day will also be available with the recharge.

Jio has long-term validity plans which come at Rs 1999 and Rs 999 and Airtel's Rs 597 plan competes with these plans. Rs 999 plan of Jio offers 60GB data, unlimited voice calls, SMS benefits and access to the Jio app for 90 days. The Rs 1999 plan offers 125GB data with unlimited calls and SMS benefits for 180 days. These plans are available for all Jio prepaid users across all circles.

Airtel also has a plan at Rs 1,000 which is also valid for the same period as the new plan. However, the new plan comes at almost half the price. A Telecom Talk report says the plan is available only in select markets and may never be made available for all the markets.

Airtel has been rolling out plans in recent times to take on its rivals especially Jio. Another plan it launched was for Rs 99. This plan offers 2GB high-speed data, unlimited voice calls and free 100 SMS daily for a validity of 28 days.

The company also launched three new plans - Rs 448, Rs 499 and Rs 509. Under the Rs 448 plan, you can get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day and 1.4GB 3G/4G per day. The plan is valid for 82 days. The Rs 499 plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS and 2GB 3G/4G data per day for 82 days. Airtel's Rs 509 plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day and 1.4GB 3G/4G data per day for 90 days.