Airtel Payments Bank introduces AI-powered Face Match; here’s how it will enhance your account security

Airtel Payments Bank has announced the launch of Face Match, a new security feature designed to protect customer accounts from fraudulent activities. This feature utilises advanced machine learning algorithms to assess potential threats and activate facial recognition verification when necessary.

Face Match works by analysing various factors, including user behaviour, transaction patterns, location data, historical information, and device signals. If a user's activity triggers a predetermined threat score, Face Match is activated, requiring the user to verify their identity through a selfie.

Upon activation, users receive a notification prompting them to complete a quick verification through the Airtel Thanks app. The selfie is then compared to the photo taken during the account onboarding process using facial recognition technology and liveliness checks. A successful match allows the transaction to proceed, while an unsuccessful match requires the user to visit a nearby banking point for biometric verification.

"At Airtel Payments Bank, delivering secure digital banking is central to our mission. The introduction of Face Match marks a significant step in reinforcing our commitment to safeguarding our customers," said Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank. "By employing cutting-edge technology, we can effectively address potential threats while offering a seamless and secure banking experience. Our aim is to provide customers peace of mind through robust security measures and efficient account management.”

This feature addresses the growing concerns around digital banking security, particularly in relation to conduit account fraud, account takeovers, and money laundering. Airtel Payments Bank's proactive approach aims to provide a secure and trustworthy banking environment for its customers.