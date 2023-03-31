Airtel unveils WhatsApp banking services for customers of India Post Payments Bank 

Bharti Airtel along with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) unveiled the WhatsApp Banking services for customers across India. The company claims that this would enable users to leverage WhatsApp for online banking.

Airtel is relying on WhatsApp for its millions of users in India to make banking seamless and convenient for Indian users. With a huge reach across India, the messaging platform is already being used by businesses to provide services and products to customers directly in India.

The WhatsApp messaging solution would be delivered to the customers through Airtel IQ - a cloud communications platform as a service that enables brands to engage with their customers across SMS, voice, and WhatsApp channels, the company said in a press note. For the unaware, Airtel is the first company in the world to serve as a business service provider (BSP) for WhatsApp.



With this, IPBB customers will be able to bank easily on WhatsApp. Services such as doorstep service requests, locating the nearest post office, and more would be available for IPPB customers on WhatsApp.



The Airtel – IPPB WhatsApp Banking solution is also working on to build multi-language support, enabling added convenience to customers especially to those in the rural parts of the country to access banking services in their preferred language, the company said in a statement.



IPPB and Airtel IQ are working towards further integrating a LIVE interactive customer support agent into the WhatsApp solution which will enable customers to access 24X7 support and get quick resolutions for their queries.



Gursharan Rai Bansal, CGM & CSMO – India Post Payments Bank said, “We are delighted to work with Bharti Airtel as our partner in driving digital and financial inclusion in India. We believe that financial services driven by technology have great potential and can go a long way in ensuring that the best financial products reach the farthest corners of the country”.



Abhishek Biswal, Business Head - Airtel IQ said, “Airtel IQ is a robust, intuitive and secure cloud communication suite. With the addition of WhatsApp messaging to the existing SMS and voice communication that we offer to India Post Payments Bank customers, we will further enable a two-way communication between the bank and their customers. We are delighted to continue our association with IPPB to contribute significantly in making banking services more accessible to tier 2,3 cities in the country. We promise to continue delivering customer centric solutions that offer greater convenience to customers.”



Airtel has been working with IPPB to deliver as many as 250 million messages per month to the bank’s customers many of whom are located in mofussil towns and tier 2,3 cities.

