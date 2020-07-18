Amazon announces Apple Days sale; discount on iPhone 11, iPad, others till July 25

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced its latest sale termed Apple Days. The sale will only be on Apple products and is expected to last till July 25. Iconic Apple products such as iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch, MacBook will all be on sale for entire upcoming week. The sale will begin from midnight tonight.

During the sale, Apple enthusiasts can get the iPhone 11 at a discounted price of Rs 62,900. HDFC Bank debit and credit cardholders will get an even better offer. They can avail an addition Rs 4,000 discount on the iPhone 11. The current market price of the iPhone 11 is Rs 68,300.

Meanwhile, iPhone 8 will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 41,500. Other Apple products including accessories will also be on discount.

Potential customers will get a flat Rs 5,000 discount on the iPad. There will also be a flat Rs 1,000 discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 with the HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

HDFC debit and credit card users who are looking for a new laptop also have a special deal for the. According to Amazon, HDFC Debit and Credit cards will get Rs 7,000 discount on Apple Macbook Pro.

Amazon till now has not announced any discount on the iPhone Pro and iPhone Max but HDFC debit and credit card users will get a Rs 4,000 on these phones.

