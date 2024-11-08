Amazon Clinic debuts in India, offering online consultations starting at ₹299

Amazon has launched Amazon Clinic, a telemedicine service for Indian users, providing online consultations for over 50 medical conditions. Competing with platforms like Practo, Amazon Clinic allows users to consult with specialists for as low as ₹299, and consultations can be booked directly through the Amazon app.

The service, available exclusively on Android and iOS apps, enables users to consult with doctors across various specialisations, including dermatology, gynaecology, paediatrics, nutrition, and counselling. Amazon ensures that all listed doctors have a minimum of three years of telemedicine experience, with consultation records fully anonymised and protected to uphold patient privacy.

“Amazon Clinic is designed for non-emergency situations or for follow-ups after an initial diagnosis,” Amazon shared in its announcement. Offering a broad reach, the service is being rolled out nationally, though in-person clinic options may vary based on location.

Users can either connect instantly with available doctors or schedule a meeting in advance, with each consultation lasting between 10 to 30 minutes. Fees vary depending on the specialist and range between ₹299 and ₹799, with the added benefit of a seven-day follow-up period for no extra charge. Amazon’s pharmacy store also allows users to purchase prescribed medications through the app, streamlining healthcare access for its customers.

With this new service, Amazon Clinic joins the rapidly expanding telehealth sector in India, giving users a convenient, on-demand option for non-emergency medical advice and follow-up care.