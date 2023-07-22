Amazon reportedly making employees relocate as in-person work mandate kicks in

Amazon is enforcing a new company policy that will require some of its employees to relocate to fulfil a mandate of working three days per week in the office. This policy applies not only to remote workers but also to those who relocated during the peak pandemic days, according to sources speaking with Bloomberg.

The "main hub" offices, including the company's headquarters in Seattle, New York, and San Francisco (and possibly other locations), will be the designated workplaces for remote Amazon employees, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. However, the specific decisions on which employees will be affected and where they will have to relocate will be determined on a departmental basis. As of now, the exact number of employees who will have to uproot themselves remains undisclosed.

In February, CEO Andy Jassy announced the implementation of the in-office mandate, citing that there was a noticeable increase in energy, collaboration, and connections among employees since its introduction. However, some members of the Amazon workforce saw this policy as a further blow, as it coincided with the company's wide-scale layoffs that began in late 2022, impacting around 27,000 employees. The juxtaposition of the policy with the layoffs led to discontent among workers, who viewed it as an additional burden.

In May, hundreds of Amazon workers staged a walkout in protest against the return-to-office policy and the company's perceived shortcomings concerning climate issues. The demonstration expressed the frustration and concerns of a significant portion of the workforce.

It is evident that the new in-office work policy is causing division within the company. While some employees may welcome the opportunity for increased collaboration and face-to-face interactions, others who were hired for remote positions or had to move during the pandemic for personal reasons now face the difficult decision of whether to uproot their lives once again. The lack of clarity on the exact number of affected employees and the selective approach based on departments adds to the uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the policy.

Amazon's representative has underlined the positive impact of the in-office mandate, but it remains to be seen how the company will address the grievances of workers who feel their needs and preferences have been disregarded. As the situation unfolds, it is possible that further discussions and negotiations will take place between Amazon and its workforce to find a more balanced approach to this significant policy change.

