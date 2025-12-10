Amazon will invest over $35 billion in India over the next five years, the company announced on Wednesday, revealing its investment plans across all its businesses. This as the tech giant seeks to deepen its involvement and commitment in boosting India's digital economy, artificial intelligence sector and employing more locals.

The company's officials made the announcement at the sixth edition of the Amazon Smbhav Summit in New Delhi.

This investment comes as an addition to the approximately $40 billion that Amazon has already invested in India over the last 15 years.

The event also featured the release of the Economic Impact Report by consulting firm Keystone Strategy.

The new report highlights Amazon’s expanding stake in India, detailing how its combined investments in infrastructure and employee compensation have placed the company as the country’s leading foreign investor, a major facilitator of e-commerce exports and a major job creator.

Amazon outlines detailed investment plans

The tech giant outlined three pillars for its near-term investments: AI-driven digitisation, growth in exports and job creation, aligning with India's broader digital and economic goals.

Amazon says it has invested heavily in both physical and digital infrastructure across India, including fulfilment centres, transport networks, data centres, digital payments infrastructure and technology platforms.

Keystone’s findings show Amazon digitised more than 12 million small businesses, enabled $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and supported about 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced, and seasonal roles in 2024. The roles span sectors like technology, operations, logistics, and customer support, with benefits such as competitive pay, healthcare, and formal training.

Job creation

The company anticipates creating another one million direct, indirect, induced, and seasonal jobs in India by 2030, driven by ongoing business expansion, a broader fulfilment and delivery network, and spillover demand in related sectors such as packaging, manufacturing, and transportation.

Contribution to AI

As part of its long-term plan, Amazon aims to expand access to artificial intelligence across India, making AI tools accessible to businesses, consumers and students.

By 2030, the tech giant aims to bring AI benefits to 15 million small businesses, with sellers on Amazon already leveraging AI-powered tools like Seller Assistant and next-generation selling solutions. The company also plans to enhance shopping experiences for hundreds of millions of users through AI-powered features, including visual discovery with Lens AI, conversational shopping via Rufus, and multilingual interfaces to lower literacy barriers.

Additionally, Amazon is committing to empowering 4 million government school students with AI education and career exploration through structured curricula, technology career tours, hands-on AI sandbox experiences, and teacher training. The program will be delivered in partnership with technology expertise and nonprofit organisations, in line with India’s National Education Policy 2020.