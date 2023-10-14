Amazon founder Jeff Bezos buys Rs 659 crore mansion in 'Billionaire Bunker' island

Jeff Bezos has reportedly acquired a mansion in the exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" island of Florida for approximately $79 million (equivalent to Rs 659 crore), just two months after purchasing the adjacent property for $68 million. Bezos, the Amazon founder and the world's third-richest individual with a net worth of around $156 billion, completed the purchase of the seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom residence on a Thursday, as listed on Zillow. He managed to secure a 7.1% discount from the property's initial listing price of $85 million, as reported by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the transaction.

Constructed in the year 2000, this expansive 19,064-square-foot dwelling occupies 1.84 acres on the man-made barrier isle known as Indian Creek Island. The island functions as a fortress on the outskirts of Biscayne Bay, boasting its own municipality, mayor, and police force. The property includes amenities such as a pool, theatre, library, wine cellar, maids' quarters, sauna, and six garage spaces, as indicated in the Zillow listing.

Situated at 12 Indian Creek Island Road, this sprawling estate is situated next to the $68 million property Bezos purchased in August, comprising three bedrooms and three bathrooms in an off-market transaction. This acquisition took place just one month after the 59-year-old proposed to his long-time partner, Lauren Sanchez, with a reported $2.5 million diamond. Reportedly, Bezos intends to demolish the $68 million property and replace it with a grandiose megamansion, although it remains unclear if he has similar plans for his latest eight-figure abode.

Indian Creek Island is home to approximately 40 waterfront properties, all with a view of the water, and features an 18-hole golf course spanning 294 acres. The island also provides Brazilian teak docks where luxury vessels measuring over 100 feet can be moored. This is ideal for Bezos' $500 million superyacht, Koru, which includes a helicopter landing pad, swimming pool, and a mermaid figure reminiscent of Sanchez decorating the bow.

According to the 2021 census, the island's population stood at a mere 81 residents. Other notable homeowners on the island include Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and billionaire car dealer and former owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, Norman Braman.

